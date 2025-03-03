FIR against 'IIT Baba' over alleged drug possession, suicide threat in Jaipur hotel

JAIPUR: An FIR has been lodged against IIT Baba, also known as Abhay Singh, in Jaipur under the NDPS Act after marijuana and other narcotics were allegedly discovered in his possession.

Reports indicate that before his detention, Baba had posted on social media, threatening to take his own life. Acting swiftly, the police traced his location to a hotel in the Riddhi-Siddhi area of Jaipur.

Following this, Shiprapath Police Station CI Rajendra Godara, along with his team, reached the hotel and took Baba into custody. During the search, authorities reportedly found a small quantity of marijuana and other substances.

Baba was then taken to the police station for further questioning but was later released. When asked for details, CI Godara declined to provide further information, stating that updates would be shared once the investigation yielded results.

Baba’s Response to the Allegations

Addressing the media, Baba downplayed the drug possession claims, stating, "This is very common in India. Many people consumed marijuana at the Kumbh Mela—why not arrest them all?" Regarding the police intervention, he added, "Someone informed the police that I was going to commit suicide, so they came here. I only had a small quantity of 'prasad' (marijuana). Now, let’s see what they do."

Second Controversy in a Week

This incident marks IIT Baba’s second controversy within a span of seven days. Previously, he made headlines after alleging that he was assaulted and mistreated during an interview at a media house. He subsequently filed a complaint at Sector-126 police station, claiming that unidentified individuals attacked him during the interview.

However, ADCP Noida Sumit Shukla confirmed that an investigation is underway, though the initial probe has found no evidence supporting the assault claims.

Both cases remain under investigation, and further updates are awaited.