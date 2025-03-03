Foremost aspiration of J&K people is restoration of statehood: L-G Sinha

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in his address to the legislators on the start of Budget session of J&K Assembly in Jammu said one of the foremost aspirations of people of J&K is restoration of statehood.

“One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. My Government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. My Government recognizes the emotional and political significance of the Statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress,” Sinha said in his address.

The J&K cabinet in its first meeting in October last year had passed a resolution calling for early restoration of statehood to J&K. Since then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers and handed them copies of the resolution and urging for early restoration of statehood.

In his address to legislators, LG Sinha said, “We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of amity and brotherhood. My Government is committed to preserving the unity in diversity, that defines Jammu and Kashmir. It is firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected from divisive influences and cultivating an inclusive society built on mutual respect and harmony, paving the path to a prosperous and peaceful future.”