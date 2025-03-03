From Assam to Rashtrapati Bhavan: An amazing journey of an engineer-turned-tea seller

GUWAHATI: From traversing the corporate world in mainland India and becoming an entrepreneur who has been endorsed even by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it has been an amazing journey for Assam engineer Pragyan Kumar Roy.

The 45-year-old, who grew up on the verdant riverside of Beki in lower Assam’s Sorbhog, was selected by Rashtrapati Bhavan to set up a tea stall at its Amrit Udyan, earning plaudits even from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“From Sorbhog to Amrit Udyan. Pragyan Roy left 18 yrs of corporate experience to spread the authentic Assam tea experience throughout India through Riverbeki Tea. His tea has now made it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he has been invited to put a stall. Truly Inspirational!” Sarma posted on X on Monday.