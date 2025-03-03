Gujarat ATS, STF-IB arrest 19-year-old terror suspect in Haryana; grenades, suspicious videos seized

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes raid in Faridabad, Haryana, a joint team of Gujarat ATS, Faridabad STF, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) nabbed a suspected terrorist.

Authorities recovered two hand grenades and seized suspicious videos containing sensitive details linked to specific locations and religious aspects.

Abdul Rehman, 19, a resident of Milkipur in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in a late-night raid in Faridabad. Acting on central agency intelligence, security forces tracked him down to a dilapidated house in the Pali area on Sohna Road. After an intense four-hour search, the teams took him into custody.

"A terrorist organisation has once again become active in Ahmedabad, spreading fear," Gujarat ATS source revealed.

Intelligence revealed the presence of two terrorists near Haryana, one of whom was identified as 19-year-old Abdul Rehman.

"He has been arrested, and a complaint has been filed against him in Haryana," a police source said