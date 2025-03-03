Gujarat ATS, STF-IB arrest 19-year-old terror suspect in Haryana; grenades, suspicious videos seized

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes raid in Faridabad, Haryana, a joint team of Gujarat ATS, Faridabad STF, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) nabbed a suspected terrorist.
Authorities recovered two hand grenades and seized suspicious videos containing sensitive details linked to specific locations and religious aspects.
Abdul Rehman, 19, a resident of Milkipur in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in a late-night raid in Faridabad. Acting on central agency intelligence, security forces tracked him down to a dilapidated house in the Pali area on Sohna Road. After an intense four-hour search, the teams took him into custody.
"A terrorist organisation has once again become active in Ahmedabad, spreading fear," Gujarat ATS source revealed.
Intelligence revealed the presence of two terrorists near Haryana, one of whom was identified as 19-year-old Abdul Rehman.
"He has been arrested, and a complaint has been filed against him in Haryana," a police source said
No details were disclosed about the second suspect.
According to a Gujarat ATS source, Abdul Rehman was linked to a terrorist organisation through social media, triggering a joint operation with Haryana police to track his movements. Once intelligence confirmed his involvement, he was taken into custody.
Sources revealed that suspicious videos were recovered from him, prompting intense questioning. Investigating agencies are now tracing his local contacts to uncover potential networks.
Abdul had been living in Pali village under a false identity for several days. When the team moved in, he attempted to flee but was swiftly captured. As the operation unfolded, Faridabad police also rushed to the scene.
The teams found two hand grenades in his possession, leading to an immediate call for the bomb disposal squad. As police vehicles arrived, a curious crowd gathered, but authorities kept them at a safe distance given the sensitivity of the case.
STF sources say the investigation now focuses on why Abdul brought grenades to the area and what his intended target was.