Himmat Shah: Trialblazer in Indian contemporary art passes away at 92

Renowned Indian artist Himmat Shah, celebrated for his pioneering work in sculpture and modern art, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92. Shah died at Jaipur's Shalby Hospital after suffering a heart attack, his close friend Himanshu Jangid told PTI.

"Although he was not feeling well for the last one week, he was actively working in his studio. On Sunday, he had a heart attack following which he passed away," Mr. Jangid said.

His death marks the end of an era for the Indian contemporary art world, where Shah's legacy as a trailblazer remains unmatched.

Shah, known for his innovative approach to art, treated every material as a living entity. Whether it was the charred paper used in his collages or clay that he meticulously hand-ground and soaked for years, his work pushed the boundaries of artistic expression. His studio in Jaipur was a treasure trove of found objects — from discarded bottles to ropes — which he transformed into thought-provoking art.

A core member of the 'Group 1890', a short-lived yet influential association of male artists who were passionate about modernism, Shah's artistic journey spanned several decades, earning him widespread recognition. His unique slip-casting techniques in terracotta and ceramic were celebrated, and his ‘silver paintings’ — made from plaster of Paris, sand, and adorned with silver leaf — gained significant acclaim. His bronze heads, inspired by childhood memories of playing in a pond, are some of his most notable works, first appearing in the early 2000s.