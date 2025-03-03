Himmat Shah: Trialblazer in Indian contemporary art passes away at 92

Renowned Indian artist Himmat Shah, celebrated for his pioneering work in sculpture and modern art, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92. Shah died at Jaipur's Shalby Hospital after suffering a heart attack, his close friend Himanshu Jangid told PTI.
"Although he was not feeling well for the last one week, he was actively working in his studio. On Sunday, he had a heart attack following which he passed away," Mr. Jangid said.
His death marks the end of an era for the Indian contemporary art world, where Shah's legacy as a trailblazer remains unmatched.
Shah, known for his innovative approach to art, treated every material as a living entity. Whether it was the charred paper used in his collages or clay that he meticulously hand-ground and soaked for years, his work pushed the boundaries of artistic expression. His studio in Jaipur was a treasure trove of found objects — from discarded bottles to ropes — which he transformed into thought-provoking art.
A core member of the 'Group 1890', a short-lived yet influential association of male artists who were passionate about modernism, Shah's artistic journey spanned several decades, earning him widespread recognition. His unique slip-casting techniques in terracotta and ceramic were celebrated, and his ‘silver paintings’ — made from plaster of Paris, sand, and adorned with silver leaf — gained significant acclaim. His bronze heads, inspired by childhood memories of playing in a pond, are some of his most notable works, first appearing in the early 2000s.
Despite his artistic success, Shah faced financial difficulties for much of his life. However, those who knew him remembered his relentless spirit and deep connection to his craft. Roobina Karode, the director of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, described him as an artist immersed in creation, constantly seeking to push boundaries and free himself from the fear of judgment.
"His in-depth and perceptive way of understanding and looking at the world with an acute sense of observation and sensitivity transformed magically in his art. To him, the answers of life only came through his art,” Indian Express reported her as saying.
Artist Jagannath Panda remembered Shah as a spiritual seeker who wanted his viewers to look at art as an experience, not a product.
"His mastery in form, texture, and material spoke of a timeless dialogue between tradition and modernity," Panda wrote on 'Instagram.'
Shah’s early life was marked by a fascination for history and art. Born into a Jain mercantile family in Lothal, Gujarat, he was drawn to traveling theatrical troupes, potters at their wheels, and the visiting archaeologists who captivated his imagination. His journey into art began when, as a young boy, he left home and found his way to Ahmedabad, where he studied under the guidance of Rasiklal Parikh at CN Kalaniketan. He further honed his skills at the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai and at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda, where he learned from some of India’s most prominent artists.