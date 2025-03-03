India continues Europe reachout, EAM S Jaishankar to visit UK, Ireland

NEW DELHI: Continuing with New Delhi’s Europe outreach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9.

The visit comes days after India and the European Union outlined an ambitious partnership roadmap after Prime Minister Modi's meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her delegation including year-end Free Trade Agreement deadline, expanded tech cooperation, and enhanced defence and security partnership.

Though not part of the EU, India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During the visit, Jaishankar will meet Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other leaders besides meeting Indian community members.

Jaishankar will then travel to Ireland from March 6 to 7, where he will meet Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris, other dignitaries, and representatives of the Indian community.

“The visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both UK and Ireland,” External Affairs Ministry said. India's outreach to Europe comes amid the geopolitical challenges sparked by the Trump administration, which, among other things, strained the US-Europe relationship over a host of issues including trade and conflict in Ukraine.