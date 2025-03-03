India proposes global platform to accelerate circular economy adoption

NEW DELHI: India on Monday proposed a multi-nation alliance for technical collaboration, partnerships, and cooperation between private sectors at the city level to accelerate the circular economy for a sustainable future.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said that, to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he suggests a new platform - Cities Coalition for Circularity (C3) - as a multi-nation platform for city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and private sector partnerships.

“We are working on 3R; now we will work on C3, which will be a multi-stakeholder, multi-national platform for sharing knowledge, technical expertise, and best practices. This will be in the form of the Jaipur Declaration. I urge the member states to discuss how we can design this platform in a better way so that our cities and other stakeholders can benefit from it,” said Lal.

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at reducing waste and pollution while keeping resources in use.

The three-day event, themed ‘Realising Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific,’ is taking place in Jaipur. It was inaugurated in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.