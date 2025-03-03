India proposes global platform to accelerate circular economy adoption

NEW DELHI: India on Monday proposed a multi-nation alliance for technical collaboration, partnerships, and cooperation between private sectors at the city level to accelerate the circular economy for a sustainable future.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said that, to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he suggests a new platform - Cities Coalition for Circularity (C3) - as a multi-nation platform for city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and private sector partnerships.
“We are working on 3R; now we will work on C3, which will be a multi-stakeholder, multi-national platform for sharing knowledge, technical expertise, and best practices. This will be in the form of the Jaipur Declaration. I urge the member states to discuss how we can design this platform in a better way so that our cities and other stakeholders can benefit from it,” said Lal.
A circular economy is an economic system aimed at reducing waste and pollution while keeping resources in use.
The three-day event, themed ‘Realising Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific,’ is taking place in Jaipur. It was inaugurated in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Explaining the idea further, the minister said that C3 would serve as a major digital platform to encourage city-to-city collaboration, technical institutions, private sector partnerships, and other cooperative efforts. He proposed that member states form a working group to finalize the coalition’s structure and operational framework.
Lal said that the main outcome of the forum would be the Jaipur Declaration 2025-2034, a non-political and non-binding commitment.
On this occasion, Modi also shared a special written message with the forum delegates, emphasizing that India follows and strongly advocates the P-3 (Pro Planet People) approach. He also mentioned that India has always been willing to share its experiences and learnings in its journey towards a circular economy.
During the event, a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for CITIIS 2.0 was signed, marking a significant milestone in urban sustainability initiatives. Lal also announced that agreements worth Rs 1,800 crore would be signed under this initiative, benefiting 18 cities across 14 states and serving as lighthouse projects for other urban areas.
Earlier, the minister emphasized that the circular economy is not just an environmental responsibility but an economic necessity. He pointed out that India has always practiced sustainable living, but industrialization led to an increase in waste and resource inefficiency. “Now is the time to modernize and integrate these traditional sustainable practices with technological advancements,” Lal said.