Jharkhand government tables Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for FY 2025-26, freebies get highest allocation

RANCHI: At a time when the impact of freebies on the national economy is being debated, Jharkhand's spending estimates on "freebies" for FY 2025-26 exceed the budget allocations for all other departments, including Health, Education, and Rural Development.

Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Monday tabled the annual Budget of Rs 1, 45,400 crore for FY 2025-26 in the Jharkhand Assembly, an up of about 13 per cent than last year.

The state government made a significant allocation in its annual state budget for the "Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna" (JMMSY) and free electricity scheme.

Maiyan Samman Yojna, Hemant Soren govenrment’s flagship program under which women between the age group of 18-49 gets Rs 2500 every month, has been allocated the lion's share of Rs 13,363.35 crore while Rs 5,005.9 crore has been allocated for the Free Electricity.

If we look at it in terms of percentage, allocation for Maiyan Samman Yojana is 9.19 per cent of the total budget, while Free Electricity scheme has been allocated 3. 44 per cent; both the schemes sum up to 12.63 per cent of the total budget. On the other hand, major departments that accelerate development in the State have been given less allocation than the two schemes combined.