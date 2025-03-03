J&K Assembly session after over 7 years may be stormy

SRINAGAR: The maiden Assembly session of Jammu and Kashmir after over seven years is expected to be stormy as issues like Article 370, ban on liquor and reservation disparity are likely to take centre stage and BJP’s warning that its legislators won’t allow any ‘anti-national’ bill to be tabled in the House.

The Budget Session will start on Monday with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s address. The legislators have been instructed to maintain decorum and attentively listen to LG’s address, which will start at 10 am.

CM Omar Abdullah, who is also finance minister of J&K, will present the budget. The last budget was presented by then PDP finance minister Dr Haseen Drabu in the Assembly in February 2018.

The J&K Legislative Assembly comprises 90 elected members. The number can go up to 95 as the L-G has powers to nominate five members to the house including two women, two from Kashmiri Pandit community including a woman, and one representing displaced persons from PoK. However, Lt Governor has not nominated the five members so far. The issue has gone into backburner as NC enjoys a comfortable majority in the House.

Since one BJP member passed away and CM vacated Budgam seat, of the 88-member J&K Assembly, NC has 41 members with five independents, six Congress and two members one belonging to (CPIM) and AAP supporting the Omar government. BJP has 28 members.