Mizoram rolls out special Voluntary Retirement Scheme for unfit employees

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Lalduhoma told the Assembly on Monday that employees no longer fit to perform their official duties “due to terminal illness” would be given voluntary pension under the newly-introduced Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 2024.

The state is constituting some committees to find out employees who are unable to perform their duties due to reasons, including health issues.

“We expect the employees, who are no longer fit to perform their duties, to apply for voluntary pension under the Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme. This way, we want to give them an honourable exit,” Lalduhoma said, emphasising that good governance cannot be ensured without such reforms.

Employees engagement in proxies was deeply rooted in Mizoram. After rising to power in 2023, the Zoram People’s Movement government pledged to end this practice.