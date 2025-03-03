Mizoram rolls out special Voluntary Retirement Scheme for unfit employees

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Lalduhoma told the Assembly on Monday that employees no longer fit to perform their official duties “due to terminal illness” would be given voluntary pension under the newly-introduced Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 2024.
The state is constituting some committees to find out employees who are unable to perform their duties due to reasons, including health issues.
“We expect the employees, who are no longer fit to perform their duties, to apply for voluntary pension under the Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme. This way, we want to give them an honourable exit,” Lalduhoma said, emphasising that good governance cannot be ensured without such reforms.
Employees engagement in proxies was deeply rooted in Mizoram. After rising to power in 2023, the Zoram People’s Movement government pledged to end this practice.
It was found during a subsequent survey that the state had 3,365 government employees from 44 departments who hired proxies. A large majority of the employees cited health issues and domestic problems as the reasons behind engaging proxies, but the government was not amused. It ordered them to go to their places of posting and begin performing duties within 45 days.
Stating that there is currently no report of employees hiring proxies, Lalduhoma warned that the offenders would face strong actions.
According to the Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme, government employees governed by the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 who have not rendered a minimum of 20 years qualifying service may seek voluntary retirement under this scheme.
The government shall have the power to review, amend or modify this scheme but not at the disadvantage of any employee who has opted for voluntary retirement and the consequent benefits under this scheme.