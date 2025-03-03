Muslim infant allegedly crushed to death by cops in Rajasthan's Alwar

A one-month-old infant named Alisba was allegedly crushed to death by police officials who barged into the house of a Muslim daily wage labourer in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a raid by police officials who arrived at the house of Imran Khan in Raghunathgarh village under Naugaon police station area at 6 am in the morning and barged in without prior information while the family was asleep.

"When I was sleeping on the cot with my infant daughter, the policemen arrived all of a sudden and pulled me out and sent me out of the room. They also pulled my husband out. They stepped on my infant daughter's head and killed her," Razida Khan, the mother of the infant told Times of India.

According to media reports, the raid was a part of an ongoing campaign by the police to crack down on cybercrime. However, there were no cases registered against Imran Khan and he was not named in any FIR related to cybercrime cases.

Though the family approached the police and demanded an investigation into the killing of the infant, the cops reportedly did not respond. It was only after the villagers staged a protest at the residence of Alwar SP (rural), police registered an FIR against unnamed police officials.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully condemned the killing and alleged the police were "acting like terrorists."

He accused police of torturing people by "forming gangs, arresting dozens of people, registering cases against only two or three, and releasing the rest after taking bribes."