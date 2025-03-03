‘No shankh sound at Badrinath over avalanche fear’

DEHRADUN: While it is said that Lord Vishnu has a special affinity for the conch shell (shankh), an intriguing rule governs its use in Badrinath Dham.
“The sound of the shankh is strictly prohibited in the temple,” said a local priest, highlighting the temple’s adherence to both religious customs and scientific reasoning.
Local lore suggests that the vibrations produced by the conch could potentially trigger avalanches in the surrounding mountainous region. “This belief is deeply rooted in our traditions and is taken seriously by both devotees and locals,” the priest said. As visitors flock to Badrinath, they are reminded that even the smallest actions can have significant implications in such a sensitive environment.
Environmentalist and Chipko movement leader Chandi Prasad Bhatt has highlighted that a significant portion of Badripuri, excluding the main temple of Badrinath, is at high risk of avalanches.
“If we look at past avalanche incidents, Badripuri has suffered damage from avalanches almost every decade. In 2014, a major avalanche caused severe damage in the Narayan Mountain area of Badrinath,” said Bhatt, who has played a pivotal role in protecting the Himalayan environment for over five decades. Bhatt, 92, has received accolades, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, Gandhi Peace Prize, and the Magsaysay Award.
“Avalanches have not only caused loss of life and property in Badripuri but also in Mana and surrounding villages,” he told this newspaper.
Social activist Om Prakash Bhatt said, “In Badrinath Dham, we have Nilkanth Mountain, Nar-Narayan, Kanchan Ganga, Satopanth, Mana, and Kuber Mountain. Additionally, there are many other peaks that remain snow-covered. In the past, there used to be heavy snowfall from Badrinath to the Mana region. Due to the fear of avalanches from these snow-capped peaks, the conch shell was not blown in Badrinath temple.”
Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, the religious authority of Badrinath, said, “In Badrinath, the conch shell is used for the Abhishek ritual, and it is also employed to sanctify the offerings made to the deity.” However, he said, “It is prohibited to blow the conch shell here. This restriction may very well be in place to prevent the occurrence of avalanches.”
A senior scientist told this newspaper, “The entire valley from Badrinath to Mana is sensitive. Previously, human movement in this area was minimal. The scientific reason behind the prohibition of blowing the conch shell in Badrinath was to prevent vibrations in the snow-covered peaks. However, human activities in the area have significantly increased. There is rampant construction taking place here, which is leading to incidents of avalanches.”