Only economic failure, unemployment, and inflation manufactured in 'bulk' under Modi government: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Centre over its handling of the economy, saying only 'economic failure, unemployment, inflation and lies' were 'manufactured' in bulk under the Narendra Modi government.

The former Congress president called for the removal of 'unjust' taxes, eliminating monopoly, opening the doors of banks and giving rights to the talented.

"If anything has been 'manufactured' in bulk under the Modi government, it is economic failure, unemployment, inflation and lies!" Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"Remove unjust taxes, eliminate monopoly, open the doors of banks, give rights to talent Only then will the building of the economy, employment and a strong India begin!" he said.

Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment, and stagnating wages were hitting the common people hard.

Flagging the issues of low consumption expenditure and inequality, the Congress had on Friday that the way out of this quagmire was to shift the focus of policymaking from cronyism to bottom-up empowerment and that it must begin with kickstarting rural incomes.