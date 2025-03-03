Shah: Government unsparing in punishing drug traffickers

NEW DELHI: Noting that the government has been “unsparing in punishing drug traffickers,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that 29 drug traffickers had been convicted by courts in 12 different cases across India as a result of the “bottom to top” and “top to bottom” approach adopted in investigation by the agencies.
Taking to his X handle, Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with “ruthless and meticulous investigations” to build a “drug-free Bharat”.
The Home further asserted that the successes are the testament to the “bottom to top” and “top to bottom” approach adopted by the agencies under the direction of the government.
Later, in a statement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, in pursuit of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success. Some of the instances cited by the ministry include: the seizure of 23.859 kg charasat the Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2019, where three people were arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail.
In July 2022, the NCB in MP’s Mandsaur intercepted two vehicles in Shahdol and seized 123.080 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested and sentenced to 12 years RI with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.
In the Chandigarh Zone last year, a parcel containing two hockey sticks packed with 438 grams of opium was intercepted at DHL Express, Ludhiana, which led to arrest of two accused. They were sentenced to three years of imprisonment by a Punjab court.
A man was held at Chandigarh Railway Station in 2021 for possession of 390 grams of charas. He was sentenced to six months in jail.
In June, 2021, a Zimbabwean woman was arrested at Cochin International Airport with 2.910 kg of heroin and was sentenced to 11 years in jail.
In January 2018, the NCB seized 450 grams of charas, arrested one person in Dehradun, who was later sentenced to one year in jail. In 2021, the NCB seized 1.950 kg of charas from the possession of two accused.
A court in January 2025 sentenced the accused to 10 years in jail. In February 2021, the NCB seized 681.8 kg of ganja in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana and arrested eight accused. They are undergoing 10 years in prison.