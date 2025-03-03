Shah: Government unsparing in punishing drug traffickers

NEW DELHI: Noting that the government has been “unsparing in punishing drug traffickers,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that 29 drug traffickers had been convicted by courts in 12 different cases across India as a result of the “bottom to top” and “top to bottom” approach adopted in investigation by the agencies.

Taking to his X handle, Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with “ruthless and meticulous investigations” to build a “drug-free Bharat”.

The Home further asserted that the successes are the testament to the “bottom to top” and “top to bottom” approach adopted by the agencies under the direction of the government.

Later, in a statement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, in pursuit of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success. Some of the instances cited by the ministry include: the seizure of 23.859 kg charasat the Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2019, where three people were arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail.

In July 2022, the NCB in MP’s Mandsaur intercepted two vehicles in Shahdol and seized 123.080 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested and sentenced to 12 years RI with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.