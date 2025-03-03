Speaker adjourns Bihar Assembly during budget session as Opposition stages walkout

PATNA: Bihar Assembly witnessed an uproar on the second day of the budget session on Monday as Opposition members belonging to the RJD and Left parties staged a protest and later trooped into the well to press for their demands.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav adjourned proceedings of the House till 2 pm amid Opposition members staging a walkout.

As the business of the House started for the day, Opposition members sought the government’s reply on issues, including the law and order situation, governance, and alleged mismanagement.

As soon as Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav stood up to reply to questions, Opposition members started raising slogans against the government and also trooped into the well.

The Assembly Speaker tried to pacify the agitating members, but the latter refused to relent. Later, Speaker Yadav stalled the proceedings till 2 pm. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, will lay the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal as soon as the House reassumes after 2 pm.

Chaudhary had earlier said that the budget would fulfil Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream of the development of Bihar.