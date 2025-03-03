Three more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter, friends in Jalgaon

MUMBAI: The Jalgaon police on Monday arrested two more men and detained a minor boy in connection with the harassment of Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and some of her friends, an official said.

With this, four persons have been apprehended so far in the case.

Seven persons have been named in the FIR, registered on the complaint of Khadse at Muktainagar police station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in connection with the incident that occurred at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village there on February 28 night.

One person, Kiran Mali, was nabbed earlier, while the Jalgaon police arrested two more others - Aniket Bhoyi and Anuj Patil - and also apprehended a minor boy on Monday, the official from Muktainagar police station said.