Why should there be a confrontational stand over language: Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: AMID the ongoing language row, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday emphasised the need to nurture every language. “Should there be a confrontational stance on language in Bharat? We have to nurture every language.”

During a virtual interaction with students of IIT Hyderabad, Dhankhar stated that India is a land of rich languages—Sanskrit, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and many others. Even in Parliament, simultaneous translation occurs in 22 languages.

He also referred to the recent conferral of classical language status on some languages as a proud moment. As languages have a global reach, every language should be nurtured. They are a gold mine of literature, and these literary works are filled with knowledge and wisdom—Vedas, Puranas, the epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Gita, he added.