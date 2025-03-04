After 10 years, PM Modi gives green signal for 16th Asiatic Lion population census

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 16th population estimation of the Asiatic lion, set to take place in May this year. This decision was made during the seventh National Wildlife Board (NWLB) meeting held in Sasan, Gujarat.
The 16th Asiatic Lion population estimation was scheduled for June 2020. However, it had to be suspended indefinitely because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-house monthly estimation shows that the number of lions was 674, which is up by 151 from the 15th Lions population estimation for the 2015 Census. Asiatic lions' natural habitat is only in the Gir Forest of Gujarat.
So far, the Lion's population has doubled since 2001, and its distribution has expanded from 22,000 sq. km in 2015 to 30,000 sq. km in 2020 across 53 talukas in nine districts of Gujarat.
The central government has approved more than Rs 2,900 crore for Project Lion, which is meant to conserve Asiatic lions, of which Gujarat is the only abode.
Soon after completing his lion safari at Gir National Park in the morning, Modi headed for the NBWL meeting at Sasan in Gujarat's Junagadh district. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and other members attended the meeting.
On the occasion, Modi laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre-Wildlife at Junagadh. On Sunday, he also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation center at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.
He also announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management, SACON, at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and unveiled a book on river dolphins.
The NBWL, a statutory body that advises the government on wildlife conservation, has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens, and secretaries from various states.
After the safari, Modi, in a post on X, said the population of Asiatic lions has seen a steady rise due to collective efforts and commended the contribution of tribals and women living in surrounding areas in preserving the lion habitat.
"This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM," he said.
Additionally, as part of a national project, a National Referral Centre for Wildlife is being established on over 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya in Junagadh district.