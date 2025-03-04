AIUDF legislators protest in Assam assembly over health minister's remarks on Bengali-speaking Muslims

GUWAHATI: Legislators of the opposition AIUDF staged a protest in the Assam Assembly on Tuesday, demanding a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his alleged remarks against Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The protest created an uproar in the House, forcing Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the session for 20 minutes.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam sought to move the breach of privilege motion at the end of the Question Hour. However, the Speaker disallowed the motion, stating that it did not meet the required criteria.

Islam expressed concern over the minister's remarks, which were reportedly made in Dhekiajuli, his constituency. He claimed that Singhal's statement suggested that Bengali-speaking Muslims, commonly referred to as 'Miyas,' would be excluded from government welfare schemes.

"He has made it publicly clear that he dislikes an entire community. He should be dismissed as a minister, and if he is to continue, he must apologise for his remarks," Islam said.

Speaker Daimary acknowledged the concerns raised by the opposition but maintained that the breach of privilege motion could not be permitted under the rules.

Despite this, AIUDF MLAs continued to press for their demand, creating a ruckus in the House. As the commotion persisted, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.