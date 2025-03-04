Amritpal Singh’s absence under review, Lok Sabha to consider panel’s report on 10 March

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court today that the recommendations of the panel, set up by the Speaker to examine the absence of Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh from the Lok Sabha, will be placed before Parliament on 10 March.

As the hearing resumed before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain told the court that the committee had deliberated on the leave requests of five Members of Parliament, including Amritpal Singh, who is also the chief of Waris Punjab De.

"The committee considered all the applications and decided to make its recommendations to the Lok Sabha. These recommendations shall be placed before the Lok Sabha on 10 March. Thereafter, the final decision on their applications will be taken by the Lok Sabha," he said.