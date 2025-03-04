Amritpal Singh’s absence under review, Lok Sabha to consider panel’s report on 10 March

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court today that the recommendations of the panel, set up by the Speaker to examine the absence of Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh from the Lok Sabha, will be placed before Parliament on 10 March.
As the hearing resumed before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain told the court that the committee had deliberated on the leave requests of five Members of Parliament, including Amritpal Singh, who is also the chief of Waris Punjab De.
"The committee considered all the applications and decided to make its recommendations to the Lok Sabha. These recommendations shall be placed before the Lok Sabha on 10 March. Thereafter, the final decision on their applications will be taken by the Lok Sabha," he said.
He further informed the court that the proceedings of parliamentary committees were confidential and could not be made public until placed before Parliament.
In his petition, Amritpal Singh sought permission to attend parliamentary sessions, arguing that his prolonged absence violates his constitutional rights and leaves his constituency unrepresented. He also pointed out that an absence exceeding 60 days could result in his seat being declared vacant.
He submitted that he had requested permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker on 30 November last year to attend the parliamentary session and was informed that he had already been absent from sittings for 46 days. Despite representations to the Deputy Commissioner, he has not received a response, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.
Singh also requested authorisation to meet officials and ministers regarding the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to address local development projects.
Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act since 23 April 2023.