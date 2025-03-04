Amroha woman dies by suicide after failing to bear loss of pet cat

She also clarified that her daughter had not given any hint of ending her life. The relatives of the woman said that she had domesticated the cat nearly two years ago and raised it "like her own child".

The demise of the pet shattered the victim and she could not survive the grief, they said.

"She had a belief that her cat will come back to life. I told her that almost three days had passed, and now it is time to bury it, but she did not reply. She remained quiet and calm," said the distraught mother.

One of the family's neighbours said that he had seen the cat mostly staying with the woman. He claimed that the woman was married off eight-nine years ago but the marriage did not last beyond a few days.

“As a result, an emptiness had crept in her life,” said the neighbour adding that she used to find her support in the cat.

After the woman's death, the cat was finally buried in the presence of the police. As per the psychologists, the victim was probably suffering from a psychotic illness. It is a mental illness that involves a loss of contact with reality and not wanting anybody to enter their world.