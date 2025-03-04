Assam government may seek Interpol’s help to probe Pakistani national’s anti-India activities

“It is a sensitive matter. I have apprised the Union home minister (Amit Shah) about the developments in the case. The SIT is probing the case but it can do so up to a certain level. At some stage, we will have to take the help of an agency like the Interpol,” Sarma said.

Stating that the SIT probe is at the initial stage and the government will take it forward as much as it can, he said Sheikh, who is from Pakistan’s establishment, came to India 18-20 times, tweeted on Assam and gave comments.

“He was in touch with Assamese people. We have come to know that an Assamese woman and her husband, who works at the JNU, were in touch with this person,” Sarma said.

“The investigation is not centred around an individual. The influence of Pakistan or its ISI has been seen in India. We will need two to three months to divulge more on it,” he added.

The case against Sheikh was registered following a scrutiny of his social media activities and information available in the public domain.