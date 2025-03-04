Bihar Assembly erupts as CM Nitish Kumar clashes with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over Lalu Prasad's legacy

PATNA: Bihar Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during the post-budget speech on Tuesday.

The confrontation escalated when Nitish, responding to Tejashwi’s remarks comparing NDA rule with that of his father, Lalu Prasad, reminded him of his role in shaping Lalu’s political career.

"It was I who made your father what he became (chief minister). Even people from your caste (Yadav) asked me why I was doing this. But I still supported him at that time," the JD(U) president said, addressing Tejashwi directly.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, had tabled a budget of Rs 3.17 lakh crore in the Assembly on Monday. The face-off between Nitish and Tejashwi occurred when Nitish started highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in Bihar.

Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition, interrupted Nitish’s speech, drawing a sharp response from the chief minister. Nitish dismissed Tejashwi’s comparisons and questioned his understanding of Bihar’s past. "What was in Bihar before 2005? You don’t know anything. People were scared to step out after sunset," he said.

Recalling the conditions under the RJD regime, Nitish claimed that when he was an MP and union minister, he had to travel on foot in his constituency due to the lack of roads. "Conflicts between two rival communities were at their peak. People from both communities used to fight each other," he added.