BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, how can it be communal: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition for spreading "negative propaganda" about the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and said that despite their efforts to spread misinformation, they were unable to shake the faith of the people in the country. Speaking at the UP legislative assembly, CM Yogi said, "The negative propaganda and misinformation that was spread had no impact on the faith of the people of the country. Your attempts to spread negativity were unsuccessful. You (opposition) tried to strategically spread negativity, but neither the people of Uttar Pradesh nor the country believed your words. Soon, the public will stop listening to you."

The UP CM further said that the mass religious congregation demonstrated the state's capability to organize such a grand event.

Targeting the opposition, CM Yogi said, "Mahakumbh has demonstrated the state's capability to organize such a grand event, showcasing not only the state's strength to the country but also India's potential to the world. The negative propaganda and misinformation spread by you had no impact on the people's faith across the nation."

"You continuously relied on spreading negativity, which became your primary tool. Despite your efforts to strategically create this narrative, neither the people of Uttar Pradesh nor the country believed in your false claims. No one in the country trusted your words," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that organising the Mahakumbh was part of a broader plan for the sustainable development of the holy and traditional city of Prayagraj, adding that the event allowed the UP government to improve the city's infrastructure significantly.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the overwhelming participation of devotees, stating that buses filled with people from every village across the state made their way to Prayagraj.

In his address, he linked the organisation of the Mahakumbh to the long-term development of Prayagraj, calling it part of a plan to enhance the city's infrastructure.

"What we are doing in Sambhal is also driven by faith. The Mahakumbh helped us build better infrastructure in Prayagraj, a city rich in tradition and history," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of straying from the ideals of its founder, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Addressing the state assembly, CM Yogi criticised the party for forgetting Lohia's principles and for undermining the faith of the nation.

CM Yogi alleged that the current leadership of Samajwadi Party had completely disregarded Lohia's conduct, values, and principles.

"Today's Samajwadi Party may take the name of Dr Lohia, but it has lost its way. The party has forgotten the conduct and ideals that Dr Lohia upheld," said CM Yogi.

"Dr Lohia had emphasised that these figures are the foundation of India's unity, but the Samajwadi Party does not believe in this," Adityanath remarked, accusing the party of playing with the faith of the people," he added.

Referring to the SP's allegations of the BJP being a communal party, Adityanath rejected the criticism. "You say the BJP's thinking is communal. How can you claim that when we believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas' (Together with all, trust of all)?" he said, adding that the BJP's vision is rooted in inclusivity and unity, not division.

CM Yogi proudly highlighted the BJP's ideal of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Nirmaya,' which translates to "May all be happy, may all be free from illness," as a guiding principle of governance.

He then pointed to the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh, which concluded on February 26, as a prime example of this inclusive vision. "The 45-day Mahakumbh event left an indelible mark on India's heritage and development, both within the country and abroad," he said.

CM Yogi emphasised that during the Mahakumbh, no discrimination based on caste, religion, or region was witnessed, as people from over 100 countries participated in the event with immense devotion.

"Whoever attended this event of progress and heritage, they left with a sense of overwhelming pride and unity," he concluded, reinforcing the message of national unity and inclusiveness.

The Uttar Pradesh CM praised the successful organisation of the the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which saw more than 66 crore people from across India and the world participate in the 45-day religious gathering.

In his address, Adityanath highlighted that despite the massive turnout, the event was marked by safety and order, with no incidents of harassment, theft, abduction, or violence.

"The Mahakumbh saw an overwhelming number of visitors, and of the 66 crore attendees, half of them were women. Yet, not a single incident of harassment or crime occurred," said CM Yogi, underlining the exceptional organisation and security measures in place during the festival.

He also expressed pride in the international recognition that the Mahakumbh received, citing reports from major global media outlets.

"More people attended the Mahakumbh than the entire population of the United States, as reported by the Wall Street Journal," he said, quoting the media's praise. He also noted that the BBC called it "the largest gathering of humanity," while the Express Tribune described it as "the world's largest religious gathering."