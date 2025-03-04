Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against former Sebi chief Buch, five others

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has stayed for four weeks the lower court's orders directing the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file FIRs against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch, three current whole-time members of the regulator, and two top officials of the BSE for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

Puri-Buch, SEBI, and the BSE approached the high court on Monday, seeking an urgent hearing before Justice Dige, who had directed the ACB not to act on the lower court’s order until Tuesday.

A single bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige said the special court order of March 1 was passed mechanically without going into details and without attributing any specific role to the accused.

"Hence, the order is stayed till next date. Four weeks time is given to the complainant in the case (Sapan Shrivastava) to file his affidavit in reply to the petitions," the HC said.