Chhattisgarh budget aims to add ‘GATI’ in economy

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday presented a Rs 1,65,000 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, aimed to build on the progress made in previous year growth with ‘GATI’.

Finance minister O P Choudhary, in the second budget of the Vishnu Deo Sai government, focused on driving growth in Chhattisgarh under the theme of “GYAN ke liye GATI” to propel the journey with a rapid progress towards achieving the goals for 2030.

While stressing on prosperity for previous year theme GYAN – gareeb (poor), yuva (youths), annadata (farmers) and naari (women), this year budget is intended to induce progress and continue with the journey aspiring high growth trajectory with GATI (G-Good Governance, A-accelerating infrastructure, T for technology, I for industrial growth).

“This year’s budget is the next step to strengthen the foundation built in our mission of GYAN based on inclusive development. The emphasis is to accelerate economic growth and make the state more digital, secure and developed while introducing new initiatives in every sector”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister.

The Gross State Domestic Product at current prices is projected to increase from Rs 5,67,880 crore (2024-25) to Rs 6,35,918 crore in 2025-26, with 12% growth.

The budget introduced a new pension fund for government employees. To address the lack of mobile network connectivity in villages located in forested and hilly terrain, the government will ensure the accessibility through Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Yojana. A Special Operation Group (SOG) will be formed, similar to National Security Guards, to tackle high-risk criminals.