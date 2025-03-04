Dilip Kumar Jaiswal renominated as Bihar BJP chief ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, former Bihar minister and senior BJP leader, has been renominated as the state president of the BJP ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November this year.

Jaiswal had resigned from the post of revenue and land reforms department minister before the cabinet expansion.

Jaiswal was elected as the state BJP chief at a meeting of the state council held in the capital on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Bihar BJP council in-charge Manohar Lal Khattar.

On Monday, Jaiswal had filed his nomination for the post before Election Officer and BJP state general secretary Rajesh Verma.

Jaiswal was earlier asked by the party’s central leadership to resign from the council of ministers under the ‘one person, one post’ principle. He was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet in January last year.

His resignation from the minister’s post paved the way for his re-election as state BJP chief at a time when Bihar is preparing for assembly polls.