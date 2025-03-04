Gujarat government confirms it lost 286 lions, 456 leopards in two years

AHMEDABAD: In a startling revelation, the Gujarat government admitted in the assembly that 286 lions had died in the state over the past two years as of December 31, 2024.

Of them, 228 succumbed to natural causes, while 58 met unnatural deaths. The crisis extends to leopards, with 456 fatalities in the same period: 303 due to natural causes and a staggering 153 from unnatural factors.

Responding to a query by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, the Forest and Environment Minister detailed the breakdown: 121 lion deaths in 2023 and a sharper rise to 165 deaths in 2024.

The toll includes 58 adult lions and 63 cubs in 2023, escalating to 85 lions and 80 cubs in 2024.

Natural causes claimed 102 adult lions and 126 cubs, but the concern deepens with 41 lions and 17 cubs facing unnatural deaths.

The figures expose a growing crisis, raising urgent questions about conservation and habitat threats to Gujarat’s lion population.