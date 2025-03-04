IIM-L completes placement drive with highest domestic package at Rs 75 lakh per annum

Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) concluded its final placement process on March 1, with the highest domestic package reaching Rs 75 lakh per annum, an increase of Rs 9 lakh from last year. The highest international offer stood at Rs 65 lakh per annum, marking a significant jump from the previous year's Rs 45 lakh.

Despite a month-long delay, the prestigious institution successfully placed 570 students from its Post Graduate Programme, with over 600 offers made during the 45-day process, which ran from January 10 to March 1.

According to sources from the institution, around 180 domestic and international firms participated in the recruitment drive, which was conducted in a hybrid format—both on campus and off campus.

Last year, 576 students received 634 offers from over 250 recruiters. The mean salary for this year's placements was Rs 32.3 lakh per annum.

Consulting firms, including Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and McKinsey & Company, emerged as the top recruiters during the final placements.