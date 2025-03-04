In a digital era, Chhattisgarh’s finance minister makes historic mark with 100-page handwritten budget

RAIPUR: In an era dominated by digital tools, research indicates that writing by hand can enhance creativity, improve retention, and boost memory more effectively than typing on a keyboard. In line with this, O.P. Choudhary, the finance minister of BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and a former bureaucrat, recently presented the state budget in an unconventional yet significant manner—by hand.
For the first time in Chhattisgarh’s history, a 100-page budget was handwritten by the finance minister himself, marking a significant departure from the usual practice of computer-typed documents.
This gesture symbolised a return to tradition and was seen as a conscious effort to promote originality and authenticity in governance.
“It is a return to tradition and a step to promote originality. Presenting a handwritten budget in the digital age carries a distinct identity and historical significance. It promotes authenticity and transparency,” Choudhary told The New Indian Express after completing this remarkable endeavor.
Choudhary’s dedication to the task was evident as he spent countless hours working on it, living up to the idiom ‘burning the midnight oil.’ If any word or line was incorrect, he would rewrite it for clarity, as the final document was to become an official government record.
A close associate of the finance minister shared that Choudhary worked uninterrupted for three nights to complete the 100 pages.
A 2005-batch IAS officer, Choudhary had resigned as Raipur Collector in 2019 to join the BJP. His strong command of Hindi, a subject he had studied during his UPSC preparation, helped him write the budget in his preferred style. He explained that his approach was guided by the principle of “GYAN ke liye GATI,” reflecting a commitment to rapid progress toward the state’s 2030 goals.
This year’s Chhattisgarh budget continues the theme of prosperity from the previous year, focusing on "GYAN" (Knowledge) for the welfare of four key groups: Gareeb (the poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Naari (women). The budget also emphasizes “GATI” (Speed) in driving the state’s growth, with a focus on Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth.