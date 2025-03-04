In a digital era, Chhattisgarh’s finance minister makes historic mark with 100-page handwritten budget

RAIPUR: In an era dominated by digital tools, research indicates that writing by hand can enhance creativity, improve retention, and boost memory more effectively than typing on a keyboard. In line with this, O.P. Choudhary, the finance minister of BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and a former bureaucrat, recently presented the state budget in an unconventional yet significant manner—by hand.

For the first time in Chhattisgarh’s history, a 100-page budget was handwritten by the finance minister himself, marking a significant departure from the usual practice of computer-typed documents.

This gesture symbolised a return to tradition and was seen as a conscious effort to promote originality and authenticity in governance.