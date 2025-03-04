Jharkhand forms panel to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore pending central dues

RANCHI: In a major development towards the recovery of the outstanding central dues of Rs 1,36,000 crore, the Jharkhand government has set up a committee to determine the exact amount it is owed and recover the dues from Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

It was revealed by the Minister-in-charge Yogendra Prasad during the question hour of the ongoing Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

The question was asked by MLA Saryu Roy that why the state government was not taking strong action to settle the matter, even though it is pending in the High Court and the Central Tribunal.

According to the Yogendra Prasad, a committee has already been formed on March 1, and will submit an affidavit on the issue very soon.

The minister in charge also mentioned that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had written to the Centre multiple times—on June 24, 2020, March 2, 2022, and April 11, 2022—about the outstanding dues. Additionally, former Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh wrote to the Centre on December 4, 2022, stating that the state was owed Rs 1.36 lakh crore.