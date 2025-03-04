Liquor shops near religious places in Uttarakhand to be shut down under new policy

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has approved a new excise policy for 2025-26 under which all liquor shops located near religious places in the state will be shut down.

Officials said licences granted earlier to liquor shops will be reviewed in the light of the new excise policy.

The state cabinet approved the new excise policy at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday.

It has been decided to cancel the liquor licences of shops near religious places and exercise more control on the sale of liquor, according paramount importance to public sensitivities, Secretary (home) Shailesh Bagauli said.

The new policy makes the process for allotment of liquor shops more transparent and beneficial for local people by giving them self-employment opportunities in the sector, he said.

An effort has also been made in the new policy to provide local farmers with an additional platform to sell their produce to the distilleries.

Sub-shops and metro liquor sales system have been abolished in the new excise policy which also makes a provision for cancelling the licences of liquor shops that sell liquor at a price higher than the Maximum Retail Price.

MRP will also be applicable in departmental stores, which will protect the interests of consumers, he said.