Meitei group urges Centre to act against COTU for defying Amit Shah’s order on free movement in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Meitei organisation COCOMI on Tuesday urged the Centre to take legal action against the Kuki-Zo body COTU and its leaders for defying Home Minister Amit Shah’s order to restore free movement in Manipur from March 8.

COCOMI viewed COTU’s statement that “no free movement shall be permitted in Kuki-Zo land” as an unlawful act and a direct threat to national unity, law and order, and sovereignty of the nation which also directly contravenes the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“This defiance undermines the authority of the Union Home Minister and disrespects the due process of law,” COCOMI said in a statement.

The organisation said by declaring that the demand of “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo community is “non-negotiable”, COTU openly challenged India’s constitutional framework.