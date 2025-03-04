Meitei group urges Centre to act against COTU for defying Amit Shah’s order on free movement in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Meitei organisation COCOMI on Tuesday urged the Centre to take legal action against the Kuki-Zo body COTU and its leaders for defying Home Minister Amit Shah’s order to restore free movement in Manipur from March 8.
COCOMI viewed COTU’s statement that “no free movement shall be permitted in Kuki-Zo land” as an unlawful act and a direct threat to national unity, law and order, and sovereignty of the nation which also directly contravenes the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
“This defiance undermines the authority of the Union Home Minister and disrespects the due process of law,” COCOMI said in a statement.
The organisation said by declaring that the demand of “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo community is “non-negotiable”, COTU openly challenged India’s constitutional framework.
“No entity or community has the legal right to impose restrictions on citizens’ movement within Indian territory. COTU’s warning that ‘no Kuki-Zo volunteer shall be arrested’ and that ‘any such action will be met with consequences’ is an outright challenge to the rule of law,” COCOMI said.
It also said that while Shah’s directive to restore free movement was a bold and necessary step, the resistance from COTU shattered the hopes of people for peace and stability.
COCOMI urged the Centre to direct law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for issuing the “inflammatory” statement.
Further, it urged the Centre to ensure strict enforcement of law and order to prevent further incitement and blockades, and uphold democratic fabric by reaffirming that no community or group can dictate terms that challenge national integrity.
“COTU’s reckless provocation is a direct affront to peace and stability in Manipur. The Government of India must not allow such open defiance of its authority to go unchecked,” COCOMI said.