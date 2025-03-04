Mumbai police constable ends life, probe on

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old constable with Mumbai police allegedly died by suicide at his residence here, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Goregaon area and a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the constable's extreme step, he said.

The constable, Subhash Kangane, was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon. He got married three months back, the official said.