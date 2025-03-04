Opposition can stoop down to any level in bid to 'eradicate' Sanatan Dharma: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties over Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) president Abu Azmi's remarks about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said they could stoop down to any level in their bid to "eradicate" Sanatan Dharma.

The BJP's reaction came amid a row over the Maharashtra SP leader allegedly eulogising Aurangzeb in his recent remarks.

He said during the Mughal emperor's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar), and the country was then called a golden sparrow with its GDP then accounting for 24 per cent of the world GDP.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi, an MLA from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai, termed it a political battle.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also termed Azmi's remarks an "insult to the entire Indian society" and alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc constituents are engaged in a "cut-throat competition" with each other to prove themselves anti-Hindu for minority votes.

"This unwarranted and unwanted glorification of Aurangzeb, who was one of the most cruel and tyrannical rulers in history, is an insult to Indian society. This is an old tendency of the Congress and 'INDI alliance'. Earlier their Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi had visited Aurangzeb's tomb and prayed," Trivedi told PTI Videos when asked for comment.

This makes it clear that they can "cross any limit and stoop down to any level" to carry forward their campaign to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, he charged.

"This also shows how much they hate Indian traditions and culture," Trivedi, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.