Over 8000 government schools in Jharkhand functioning with single teachers: Minister Ramdas Soren

RANCHI: In a shocking revelation,Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren said as many as 7,930 government schools across the state are functioning with single teachers.

In a written response against a question raised by BJP MLA Raj Sinha on the crisis of teachers in government schools, Soren informed that 3.81 lakh students are enrolled in such single-teacher schools.

He further added that 103 schools have no students, and 17 teachers are posted in them.

However, he said that efforts are being made to bring back the dropouts to their respective schools.

“We have started a campaign called 'School Chalo Abhiyan', which is being run especially in areas where children are not coming to schools so that students can be brought back to their schools,” said Soren.

Recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers is under process to deal with the crisis, he added.