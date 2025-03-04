‘People trust BJP’s development politics’

Dr Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, hosted the state’s eighth Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) in Bhopal. Preceded by seven regional industrial conclaves across the state, the GIS-2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, announced a record Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment, promising over 21 lakh jobs. In an interview with Anuraag Singh, the Chief Minister discussed many key issues. Excerpts:
What is your strategy to execute these investments?
We did not limit the investment process to mere agreements; we had laid the groundwork for their implementation. The Regional Industry Conclaves were the first step, and many projects from these events are now in the execution stage. During GIS 2025, approvals were granted immediately, land allocation is progressing swiftly, and an efficient single-window system has been implemented.
How do you plan to make PM a leader in renewable energy sector?
MP is already on its way to becoming a renewable energy hub. The journey began with the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Plant, and now we are working towards achieving a one lakh MW renewable energy capacity. Under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, we aim to provide solar energy access to every household. We are also distributing solar-powered irrigation pumps to farmers.
What were key achievements and challenges?
The biggest achievement was that MP established itself as a reliable investment destination on the global stage. For the first time, Regional Industry Conclaves ensured that smaller cities also benefited from investment. Young entrepreneurs and startups received a significant platform, and we secured record-breaking investment proposals. Regarding challenges, MP does not have a seaport, which presents logistical constraints. Long-term investor confidence is our focus.
With BJP governments in neighbouring states, how is MP benefiting?
The people trust that only the BJP can deliver development without corruption or bureaucratic obstacles. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the “double-engine government” ensures that MP gets maximum benefits from central schemes.
What will be focus in the upcoming budget?
Our focus is on expanding investment opportunities to the district level. Each district’s unique strengths will be showcased to foster localised industrial growth. We are planning new industrial parks for IT, pharma, textiles, and medical tourism. The budget will emphasise balanced development in rural and urban areas, with a thrust on women, youth, farmers, and the marginalised communities.
Maharashtra, Telangana, and UP have been getting investments. Why should investors choose MP?
The state offers an unparalleled investment environment due to its abundant natural resources, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies. We have Asia’s only diamond mines, a rich mineral base, and ample industrial land availability. Air connectivity has improved, the railway network is robust, and most importantly, we prioritise ease of doing business to ensure a hassle-free investment experience.
Will liquor ban in 17 religious cities hit tourism?
This decision is based on cultural and social values. Devotees visiting religious sites prioritise spiritual experiences, not alcohol consumption. The move will not negatively impact tourism; instead, it will promote spiritual tourism.
Ladli Behna Yojana played a crucial role in BJP’s win. Progress on Rs 3,000 monthly aid promise?
This scheme remains a top priority. Our goal is to empower women financially, and we are taking concrete steps toward this. Alongside this, we have expanded reservations for women in government jobs and introduced special startup packages to ensure economic self-reliance for women. We’ve started the Devi Ahilyabai Nari Sashaktikaran Mission to ensure equitable and comprehensive development of women.
How is government handling Union Carbide waste disposal at Pithampur?
This process is being conducted under expert supervision as per the order of the Supreme Court and High Court. Scientists have confirmed that the disposal method is safe. However, we respect public sentiments, and are ensuring the highest safety standards.