‘People trust BJP’s development politics’

Dr Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, hosted the state’s eighth Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) in Bhopal. Preceded by seven regional industrial conclaves across the state, the GIS-2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, announced a record Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment, promising over 21 lakh jobs. In an interview with Anuraag Singh, the Chief Minister discussed many key issues. Excerpts:

What is your strategy to execute these investments?

We did not limit the investment process to mere agreements; we had laid the groundwork for their implementation. The Regional Industry Conclaves were the first step, and many projects from these events are now in the execution stage. During GIS 2025, approvals were granted immediately, land allocation is progressing swiftly, and an efficient single-window system has been implemented.

How do you plan to make PM a leader in renewable energy sector?

MP is already on its way to becoming a renewable energy hub. The journey began with the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Plant, and now we are working towards achieving a one lakh MW renewable energy capacity. Under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, we aim to provide solar energy access to every household. We are also distributing solar-powered irrigation pumps to farmers.

What were key achievements and challenges?

The biggest achievement was that MP established itself as a reliable investment destination on the global stage. For the first time, Regional Industry Conclaves ensured that smaller cities also benefited from investment. Young entrepreneurs and startups received a significant platform, and we secured record-breaking investment proposals. Regarding challenges, MP does not have a seaport, which presents logistical constraints. Long-term investor confidence is our focus.