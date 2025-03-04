Police ask Medha Patkar to leave activist's home in Hyderabad citing law and order concerns

HYDERABAD: Police have advised social activist Medha Patkar to leave the house of a city-based activist here in view of law and order concerns, as there was no prior intimation to police about her visit.

Patkar, who is in Hyderabad to attend the NAPM's 30th anniversary national convention, visited an activist's house in the Chaderghat area near the Musi river.

Kiran Kumar Vissa of the National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM) said Patkar went on an impromptu visit to the locality and it was not a planned protest.

She went to visit and meet some volunteers living in the area and to meet people "affected" by the Musi project, Vissa said.