Punjab govt to deploy anti-drone technology to check drug inflow from across border

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government will take the help of anti-drone technology to check smuggling of narcotics and arms and ammunition from across the border, Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Cheema, who is leading a cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the drug menace and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday witnessed the demonstration of the anti-drone technology by three companies in Mohali.

Speaking to reporters, Arora said drugs, arms and ammunition are coming from Pakistan as he stressed upon the use of anti-drone technology to check the inflow from across the border.

"It is the primary responsibility of the government of India and the BSF to check smuggling of narcotics and arms and ammunition from across the border," Arora said, adding the Border Security Force (BSF) has 50 km of jurisdiction.

"But we have been seeing over the past many years that the BSF is not getting 100 per success (in checking smuggling from across the border)," he claimed.

He noted the Punjab Police is the second line of defence.

"To protect people from drugs, the state government is ready to go to any extent," he said.