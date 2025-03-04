Punjab Police detain several farmer union leaders ahead of ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ call by SKM

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers will march towards the city on March 5. SKM had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest.
The talks between the farmer leaders and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remained inconclusive on March 3.
Punjab Police, in a 'midnight' operation, conducted raids at residences of several farmer union leaders across the state and detained them.
Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for detaining the farmer leaders and termed it as the anti-farmer mindset of the AAP government.
However, Farmer union leaders had anticipated such a move from the government ahead of the protests.
"Most of the leaders were not home early in the morning when police personnel arrived to arrest them. While some of them were detained, many leaders were not present during the raids,” said a farmer leader.
Among the farmer leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha who were detained by the police are Prem Singh Bhangu, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Mahesh Chander Sharma and Paramdeep Singh Baidwan, sources revealed.
They were rounded up from Mohali, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.
Talwinder Singh Gagon, Vice President of BKU Qadian, Davinder Singh Nanangli President of Kisan Sabha CPM, Ropar, Mohan Singh Dhmana President of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Ropar, Bir Singh Barwa President of Kirti Kisan Morcha, Ropar, Manjeet Raj District General Secretary of Kirti Kisan Union-Barnala, Jagjeer Singh Seera Block President of BKU Dakonda-Sehna and Hardeep Singh Talewal State Organising Secretary of BKU-Ugrahan besides many other leaders including those of BKU (Krantikari) were rounded up by the police from Ropar, Anadpur Sahib, Patiala and Barnala.
Allegedly, the police have also arrived at the house of Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, but could not locate him.
Ugrahan said that the police conducted raids to scuttle the farmer's protests and our supporters are being rounded up.
"Let the Punjab government do whatever it wants, but I warn them the protest will go ahead despite the police crackdown,” Ugrahan added.
A senior police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity said that the police force was mobilised and efforts were ongoing to arrest farmer leaders.
These raids were conducted following the failure of talks between the Punjab government and farmer unions.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha convenor Sarwan Singh Pandher criticised the police crackdown, calling it an attack on freedom in a democracy.
"Farmers want to protest peacefully, but the Punjab government is using the police to silence us. We will oppose any efforts to suppress our voices,” he said.
On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had walked out of a meeting with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders. The opposition party leader slammed Punjab CM Mann for detaining the farmer leaders and termed it as the anti-farmer mindset of the AAP government.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, "CM Sahib, Punjab’s farmers are not your opponents—they are the backbone of our economy, small traders, and entire agrarian system. When farmers prosper and Punjab thrives, our markets flourish, small shopkeepers earn, and every household benefits," he said.
"Yet, for over a year, they have been protesting, and one leader has even put his life at stake. The least you could do is listen. If they can’t talk to their own CM, where will they go? Ignoring them weakens Punjab’s future," he added.
"Instead of addressing their concerns, why are you arresting farmers? Is this how you treat those who feed the nation? Talk to the farmers—respect their struggle!,’’ he stated.
Former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X in Punjabi, "I strongly condemn the arrogant chief minister of Punjab for raiding the homes of farmer leaders. The AAP government is choking democracy by carrying out such disgraceful actions instead of apologising for the mistreatment of farmer leaders last evening. Bhagwant Mann has started arresting them @BhagwantMan Power is not eternal- Punjab’s proud people will soon teach you a lesson," he said and posted a video of police raids of farmer leaders' houses.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on X, "The Bhagwant Mann led Government has made emergency like situation in Punjab. After being exposed over the issues concerning Punjab’s farmers, now it’s resorting to police tactics on farmer leaders. As we have repeatedly stated, the chief minister has turned the state into a police state, and the Punjab police’s actions against farmers are highly condemnable. This reflects the anti-farmer mindset of the AAP government in Punjab.’’