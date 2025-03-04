Punjab Police detain several farmer union leaders ahead of ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ call by SKM

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers will march towards the city on March 5. SKM had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest.

The talks between the farmer leaders and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remained inconclusive on March 3.

Punjab Police, in a 'midnight' operation, conducted raids at residences of several farmer union leaders across the state and detained them.

Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for detaining the farmer leaders and termed it as the anti-farmer mindset of the AAP government.

However, Farmer union leaders had anticipated such a move from the government ahead of the protests.

"Most of the leaders were not home early in the morning when police personnel arrived to arrest them. While some of them were detained, many leaders were not present during the raids,” said a farmer leader.