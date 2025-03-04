Raipur Diary | Keshkal Tunnel to link state with South India

Strife-torn Bastar in southern Chhattisgarh is set to get a lifeline with construction of Keshkal Tunnel, a major infrastructure project that will directly connect the state with South India. The tunnel is expected to revolutionise travel in the region, making it faster, safer, and more accessible. For years, travellers have struggled with the treacherous, winding roads of Bastar, built back in 1910. The existing route, with its sharp turns and rough mountain terrain, will now be replaced by a wide and secure tunnel, ensuring efficient transportation. The tunnel will be a boon for tourism in Bastar, for its natural beauty & heritage.

Economic Survey pegs growth at 7.5%

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented by the state government, Chhattisgarh’s economic growth is estimated to be 7.51% this year. The state’s economy stands on three major pillars – agriculture, industry, and services – all of which are expected to perform better. Last year, the state’s GSDP was Rs 3,06,712 crore, projected to reach Rs 3,29,752 crore this year. The total economic output measured by Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to see significant growth. Per capita income in 2023-24 was Rs 1,48,922 crore is expected to reach Rs 1,62,870 in 2024-25.

Foreign liquor becomes more affordable

In Chhattisgarh, liquor often emerges as the political battleground while also keeping the state coffers brimming. However, in a major decision taken by Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet, the additional excise duty of 9.5% on foreign liquor has been abolished. The prices consequently of medium and high-range foreign liquor will decrease by Rs 40-3,000 per bottle. Besides reducing the financial burden on consumers and making foreign liquor affordable, it will also help curb smuggling of liquor from other states. This move will benefit the state’s revenue and help maintain market stability. Once liquor prices are uniform, there will be no incentive for illegal imports.

