Nation

Rs 6.4K cr Maharashtra supplementary budget presented

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds finance, presented the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budget allocation.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives for the Budget session of the state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, March 3, 2025.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives for the Budget session of the state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 6,486 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state assembly on Monday.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds finance, presented the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budget allocation.

Of the demands worth Rs 6,486 crore, Rs 2,133.25 crore were for schemes sponsored by the Centre. The Budget session of the state assembly began on Monday, and the Budget will be presented on March 10.

The supplementary demands include Rs 3,006.28 crore for the rural development department, Rs 1,688.74 for the industry, power and labour departments and Rs 590.28 crore for the urban development department. The government has sought Rs 313.93 crore for cooperative, marketing and textile departments.

Maharashtra
supplementary budget

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com