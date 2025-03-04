Situation across border very bad despite Chinese help: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

JAMMU: After a verbal skirmish between NC and BJP lawmakers in the state Assembly, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said there is no comparison between the divided parts of Kashmir as the situation across the border is "very bad" despite a Chinese fillip to Pakistan.

He said every part of Jammu and Kashmir is far developed even though "we have never sought help from China, America, England or France to construct our roads."

The CM made the remarks to placate the opposition BJP and ruling National Conference members exchanging heated words over the development in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Whatever progress has been made in the areas across the border is because of the blessings of China," Abdullah said.

During question hour, NC MLA and former minister Saifullah Mir in passing said that border infrastructure is better in PoK than on this side, even as he advocated for the construction of a tunnel to provide an all-weather connectivity to border areas of Keran and Jumagund in Kupwara district.

BJP's R S Pathania objected to his comparing the two sides.

NC MLA Nazir Gurezi and Peoples Conference legislator Sajad Gani Lone came in defence of Mir, who highlighted the challenges being faced by the locals, especially during the winter when snow cuts off roads for several months.