Two killed in gun fight between rival PLFI maoist factions in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two Maoists were killed in a gun battle between rival factions of the banned Maoist outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) near the Phuljhari River, on the border between West Singhbhum and Khunti districts of Jharkhand.

The gun fight took place around midnight on March 2, but the police were informed the following day.

Police recovered the bodies of the two Maoists, who were identified as Parvel Sandi Purti and Aashiq Tanti.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed the incident, stating that the two groups clashed due to an internal dispute. He added that the two men killed in the gun battle had a long criminal history.