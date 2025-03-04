Two killed in gun fight between rival PLFI maoist factions in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two Maoists were killed in a gun battle between rival factions of the banned Maoist outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) near the Phuljhari River, on the border between West Singhbhum and Khunti districts of Jharkhand.
The gun fight took place around midnight on March 2, but the police were informed the following day.
Police recovered the bodies of the two Maoists, who were identified as Parvel Sandi Purti and Aashiq Tanti.
Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed the incident, stating that the two groups clashed due to an internal dispute. He added that the two men killed in the gun battle had a long criminal history.
After receiving the information, the police launched an operation to verify the incident.
“The incident occurred at midnight on Sunday, but the police were informed on Monday morning. An intensive search was conducted, leading to the recovery of the two bodies, which were identified as PLFI Maoists,” said the SP.
Parvel is wanted in connection with three serious cases under Sections 332, 384, 385, 414, along with 120B of the IPC and the Arms Act, registered at the Bandgaon Police Station.
Aashiq Tanti, a resident of Murumburu in Bandgaon, has two cases registered against him under Sections 17 of the CLA and the Arms Act.
Following the incident, the police conducted a search operation and recovered several items, including a country-made pistol with a magazine, a live bullet, two 12-bore bullets, three mobile phones, PLFI levy receipts, a black-colored backpack, Rs 402 in cash, and other items.