144 Gujarat fishermen, 1,173 boats in Pakistani custody; no repatriation since 2024

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s waters remain a flashpoint, with 144 fishermen and 1,173 boats from the state in Pakistani custody as of December 31, 2024, the state government revealed in the assembly.

The reply further detailed that, over the past two years, Pakistan has apprehended 22 more Gujarat fishermen and four boats.

In a sharp exchange in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, Congress MLAs Shailesh Parmar and Amit Chavda pressed the Fisheries Minister on the fate of fishermen and boats held in Pakistan.

The government’s response laid bare the numbers—144 Gujarat fishermen and 1,173 boats remain in Pakistani custody as of December 31, 2024. Of these, 22 fishermen and four boats were seized in the last two years, with nine captured in 2023 and the number surging to 13 in 2024.

The government disclosed that 432 Gujarat fishermen were freed between February 1, 2023, and January 21, 2024, but no releases have taken place since.

Notably, not a single boat has been returned, signaling a concerning deadlock in repatriations and deepening the crisis for those still in Pakistani custody.