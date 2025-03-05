Akhilesh Yadav hits back at UP CM for targeting Samajwadi Party over Ansal Group issue

LUCKNOW: "If everything was wrong, why did you go there for the inauguration instead of sending a bulldozer," asked Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the party for "favouring" real estate developer Ansal Group during its rule.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday booked the embattled Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime.

The action was taken after Chief Minister Adityanath instructed officials to take strict measures and safeguard homebuyers' interests.