BJP, SAD slam Kejriwal’s 'massive convoy' for Vipassana retreat

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at Anandgarh village in Hoshiarpur for a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat, triggering political controversy as the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticised the Punjab government over security arrangements.

Kejriwal and his wife Sunita drove to the Chohal forest rest house on the outskirts of Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, where they were received by Hoshiarpur MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa. After discussions with AAP leaders, Kejriwal proceeded to the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana centre on Wednesday evening. The meditation course will begin on Thursday and continue until March 15. It remains unclear if his wife will also participate.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Kejriwal’s visit. However, opposition leaders have lashed out at the Punjab government, accusing it of prioritising Kejriwal’s comfort over farmers’ concerns.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said, "Kejriwal claims to be on a meditation retreat, but with 50 police vehicles and bureaucratic support, it seems more about indulging in luxuries at Punjab’s expense after being rejected by Delhi voters."

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema questioned why Kejriwal was being given a state-level welcome despite having no constitutional authority in Punjab. He also accused the Punjab government of failing to fulfil promises made to farmers, including assured minimum support prices for Moong and Maize and compensation for crop losses.

Kejriwal’s visit comes at a time when AAP is facing political and legal challenges, including setbacks in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured only 22 out of 70 seats, and an ongoing money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

This marks Kejriwal’s second Vipassana retreat at Anandgarh, having previously attended a course at the same centre from December 21 to December 30, 2023. Known to be a regular practitioner, he has attended similar meditation retreats in Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot near Dharamshala, and Bengaluru in the past.

Vipassana, an ancient meditation technique rooted in the teachings of Gautam Buddha, is taught through a 10-day residential course where participants must observe complete silence and avoid all forms of communication except with instructors regarding meditation practice.