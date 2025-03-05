BSP chief Mayawati replaces brother Anand Kumar with Randhir Beniwal as national coordinator

LUCKNOW: The ongoing family feud in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seems to be widening with party chief Mayawati replacing brother Anand Kumar with Randhir Beniwal as the party’s national coordinator.

This comes after Anand Kumar, the party's national vice-president, rejected Mayawati’s offer, expressing the desire to hold only one post at a time.

Kumar was recently appointed as the party’s national coordinator in place of his son Akash Anand, who was dismissed from the post on Sunday and expelled from the party on Monday.

Kumar was given the additional responsibility of national coordinator along with the party’s Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam.