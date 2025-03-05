'Chandigarh Chalo': Farmers halted by police, security heightened at entry points

CANDIGARH: Amid the ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ march under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers were prevented from reaching Chandigarh for their week-long dharna beginning today.

Multiple barricades and checkpoints were set up across Punjab, and several farmer leaders were detained. Security was also heightened at all entry points of the Union Territory, leading to long queues of vehicles.

Farmers who set out for Chandigarh in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles on Wednesday morning were stopped by the Punjab Police at multiple locations. In many places, the state police had parked tippers on highways to block their movement. Farmer leaders stated that they are now trying to reach Chandigarh through rural link roads to avoid the highways.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ekta-Ugrahan, the largest farmer union in the state, was detained by Sangrur police. “He was picked up near Gharachon village and taken to Chajli police station,” said his associate Jagtar Kalajhar.