'Chandigarh Chalo': Farmers halted by police, security heightened at entry points

CANDIGARH: Amid the ‘Chandigarh Chalo’ march under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers were prevented from reaching Chandigarh for their week-long dharna beginning today.
Multiple barricades and checkpoints were set up across Punjab, and several farmer leaders were detained. Security was also heightened at all entry points of the Union Territory, leading to long queues of vehicles.
Farmers who set out for Chandigarh in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles on Wednesday morning were stopped by the Punjab Police at multiple locations. In many places, the state police had parked tippers on highways to block their movement. Farmer leaders stated that they are now trying to reach Chandigarh through rural link roads to avoid the highways.
Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ekta-Ugrahan, the largest farmer union in the state, was detained by Sangrur police. “He was picked up near Gharachon village and taken to Chajli police station,” said his associate Jagtar Kalajhar.
Meanwhile, BKU Dakaunda, the second-largest farmer union in Punjab, alleged that the police roughed up their president, Manjit Singh Dhaner. As police attempted to arrest Dhaner near Bhaini Dharera village in Raikot, a number of farmers gathered and did not allow them to take him away. In the chaos, Dhaner managed to escape as police and farmers came close to a confrontation.
The first batch of trolleys carrying members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Punjab, which began its journey from Makhu block in Ferozepur on Tuesday evening, was stopped near Hedon village in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. Another group of farmers from Patiala was prevented from moving towards Chandigarh as police placed sand tippers on the Patiala-Chandigarh road. Additionally, a convoy of about 20 vehicles from Fazilka was stopped near Jagraon.
In Moga, Krantikari Kisan Union district president Jatinder Singh stated that their group was stopped at Ajitwal in Moga district by the police while heading to Chandigarh. Singh also claimed that some of their members were detained by the police. In Samrala, farmers were similarly stopped from proceeding, leading to protests against the AAP government for preventing their entry into Chandigarh.
Around 50 farmers gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Mohali were also detained.
The Morcha, a coalition of more than 30 farmer organisations, had called for the dharna in Chandigarh starting from 5 March in support of their various demands.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar stated that protesting farmers would not be allowed to reach Chandigarh under any circumstances. “Wherever any farmer came out on the roads, the police of that area stopped them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police set up barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent protesters from entering the city. Security was intensified at all entry points, and police personnel were checking all vehicles and verifying the identities of people they suspected.
Additionally, anti-riot vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades, and sand-filled tippers were deployed at all border points. Due to these intensive security measures, long queues of vehicles formed at border crossings, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Superintendent of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal stated that police personnel had been stationed at all border points. “Barricading has been put up, and strict checking is being carried out. We want people to face minimal inconvenience, but wherever we suspect traffic snarls, we have directed alternative traffic routes,” she said.
The Chandigarh Administration had denied permission for farmers to hold their sit-in at Sector 34 in the city.