Circular economy can create $2 tn market, 10 mn jobs by 2050: Yadav

NEW DELHI: Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday that India’s circular economy has the potential to create a market worth over $2 trillion and generate nearly 10 million jobs by 2050.

He said the circular economy may be about to drive one of the biggest transformations in business since the industrial revolution 250 years ago. “Through a radical departure from the traditional ‘take, make, waste’ production and consumption models, the circular economy could provide a potential $4.5 trillion in additional economic output by 2030 world over,” the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Jaipur.

He said India has expressed the willingness to host World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026. This year’s annual Forum is organised in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Emphasising on the steps taken, the minister further said that India remains committed to addressing plastic waste challenges and their associated ecological impacts.

Yadav further stated that a Circular Economy Action Plan has been finalised for 10 categories, with the regulatory and implementation frameworks currently being worked on. “Circular Economy Action Plans for 10 waste categories have been finalised, for which the regulatory and implementation framework is under progress.